Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,267 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Marvell Technology worth $237,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,856,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.