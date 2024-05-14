Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 372,175 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Jabil worth $253,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $17,970,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

JBL opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

