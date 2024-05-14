Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 533,544 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Newmont worth $266,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Newmont by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.