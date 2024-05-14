Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1,343,928 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.