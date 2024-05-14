Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 126.5% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

GGLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 23,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 27.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.