Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 126.5% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
GGLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 23,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $21.41.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.