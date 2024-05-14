Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,483. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.75.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.