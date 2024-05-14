DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.79 on Monday. DNOW has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DNOW will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 399,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

