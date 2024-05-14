Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

