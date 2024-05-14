DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 852,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

