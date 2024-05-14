Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

