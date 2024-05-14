Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

DBM stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$7.24. 120,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,528. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

