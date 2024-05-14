DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DBL stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.