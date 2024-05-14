DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.86.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

