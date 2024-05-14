DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
DRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.86.
DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.