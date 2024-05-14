Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded to Outperform at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

