Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

