Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.