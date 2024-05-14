DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.62

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €41.62 ($44.75) and last traded at €41.88 ($45.03), with a volume of 85989 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.62 ($44.75).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.75.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.