DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

