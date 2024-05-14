DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

