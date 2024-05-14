Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $1,715,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.0 %

DT stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 2,639,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,453. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

