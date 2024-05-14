Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.60. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 314,645 shares changing hands.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

