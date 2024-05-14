Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.