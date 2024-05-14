E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SSP opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. On average, analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

