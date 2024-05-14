Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

