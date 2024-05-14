Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $17.18 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

