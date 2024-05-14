Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elastic Stock Up 1.4 %

ESTC stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Elastic by 28.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

