Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ELMD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.50. 9,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.40. Electromed has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Electromed worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

