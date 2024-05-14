Electroneum (ETN) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.59 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,923,755 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

