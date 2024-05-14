Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,158 shares of company stock worth $212,466. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

