Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $18.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $757.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $761.48 and its 200 day moving average is $678.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

