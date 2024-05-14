Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 10th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NYSE EMR opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

