Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

