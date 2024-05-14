Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Trading Down 1.5 %

Employers stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.25. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 983.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $235,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

