Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 138.07%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

