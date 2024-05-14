Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.42. 8,638,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.61. The firm has a market cap of C$107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8096045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

