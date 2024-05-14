Enegra (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.04 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $200.51 or 0.00325762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $453,426.01 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.49745076 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $450,446.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

