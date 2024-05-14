Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,353,000 after purchasing an additional 540,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,077,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 219,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.19. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

