Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

