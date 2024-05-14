EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of EnerSys worth $87,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EnerSys by 104.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 128.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 321.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 111.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $82.78 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

