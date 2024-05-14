Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Enfusion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the third quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 55.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 305.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

