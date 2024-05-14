Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
TSE ENGH traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,434. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.63.
Insider Activity at Enghouse Systems
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$302,810.00. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
