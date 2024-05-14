Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $28.77 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,542,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.