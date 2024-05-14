Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. 471,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,915,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

