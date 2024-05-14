Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 85,106 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 620.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

