Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

