Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,331,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,820.38.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,677.34 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,559.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

