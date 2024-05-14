Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,869,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.7 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

