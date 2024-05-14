Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

