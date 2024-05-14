Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 131.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,841,000 after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.90 and a 1-year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

