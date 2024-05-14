Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

