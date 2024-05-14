Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

